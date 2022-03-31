Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

MTD opened at $1,405.74 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.66 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,414.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,482.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

