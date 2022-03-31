Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.44. 21,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,739,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225,526 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

