Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,700 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 438,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. 323,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,445. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.