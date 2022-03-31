Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,526,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $196.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

