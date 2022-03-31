Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

