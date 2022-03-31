Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.69 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33.

