Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

MDT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.