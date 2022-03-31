Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives $5.99 Average PT from Analysts

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

GETVF stock remained flat at $$4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

