McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McEwen Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $402.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 29.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 9.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,000,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

