Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

MIGI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.