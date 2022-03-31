Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
MIGI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
