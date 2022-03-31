Matrix AI Network (MAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $514,387.00

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $514,387.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00267722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001453 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.