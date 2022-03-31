Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 323,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,527,801 shares.The stock last traded at $88.68 and had previously closed at $88.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

