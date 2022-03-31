Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

MTCH opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 128.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

