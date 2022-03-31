Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will announce $796.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.60 million. Match Group posted sales of $667.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 128.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. Match Group has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

