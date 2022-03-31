Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $155.40, but opened at $140.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masimo shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 9,928 shares changing hands.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.74. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

