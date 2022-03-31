Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,212,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,717,000.

SDY opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

