Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after buying an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66.

