Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

