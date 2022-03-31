Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,702,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

