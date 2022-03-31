Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $772,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO stock opened at $1,545.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,494.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,674.80. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

