Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

