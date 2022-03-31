Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Shares of VAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

