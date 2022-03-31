Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.
Shares of MRNS opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $348.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.