Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of MRNS opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $348.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

