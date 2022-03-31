Margaret Tooth Sells 150 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $13,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $17,202.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $42,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

