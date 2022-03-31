Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.89

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 1552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,817 shares of company stock worth $990,517. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

