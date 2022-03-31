Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 8,390,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,645.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 11,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

