Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.