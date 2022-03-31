Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 5,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.
About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)
