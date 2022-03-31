ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

MAN opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

