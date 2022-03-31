Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Shares of RS opened at $184.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

