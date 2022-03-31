Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 503 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CRH by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CRH by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

CRH Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.