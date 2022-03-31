Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $12.51 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heska by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Heska by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $138.07 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,255.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.84.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.