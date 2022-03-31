Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 24,972 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

NYSE:ACC opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.38 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

