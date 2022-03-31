Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.