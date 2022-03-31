Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $204.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

