Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Manhattan Scientifics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,076. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.