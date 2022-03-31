MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MMYT stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

