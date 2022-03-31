Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.96

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.96 and traded as high as C$144.27. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$143.60, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

MEQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$130.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.7199995 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

