MahaDAO Price Tops $3.67 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00007794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $436,827.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.31 or 0.07210133 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,033.51 or 0.99966621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00054969 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

