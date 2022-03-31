Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CEO Antony Spring Sells 6,407 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antony Spring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Macy's alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Antony Spring sold 919 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $24,142.13.

M opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.