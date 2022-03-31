M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:MDC opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

