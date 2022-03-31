LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
