Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.99 million, a P/E ratio of 193.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

