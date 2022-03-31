Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $343.97, but opened at $370.16. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $367.18, with a volume of 46,054 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.15.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

