Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.35 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.70 and its 200-day moving average is $381.15. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

