Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.28.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.15.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

