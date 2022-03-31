Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.76.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.