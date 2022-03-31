Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) rose 4% on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $135.00. The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 8,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 429,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $21,233,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

