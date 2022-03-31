Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $814.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Several research firms have commented on LOVE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. increased their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lovesac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

