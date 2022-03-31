Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 26,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,034. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $840.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lovesac by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

